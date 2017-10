Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The state of Iowa is no longer facing a lawsuit over changes to collective bargaining rights.

Lawmakers approved the changes during the session, limiting most contract negotiations to only salary. Iowa's largest public workers union, AFSCME, sued because unions made up of public safety workers were allowed to negotiate other benefits.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying the additional negotiation rights are needed to ensure a reliable pool of public safety workers.