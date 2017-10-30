MidAmerican Energy Working on New Wind Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- MidAmerican Energy is moving forward with its goal to produce 100% of its energy from wind.

Construction is now underway on a new wind farm in Poweshiek County. The farm will involve 170 new turbines capable of producing enough energy to power 60,000 homes. MidAmerican says additional wind farm locations around the state will be selected next year, with the goal of building 1,000 new wind turbines.

The multi-billion dollar investment won't impact residents' bills; MidAmerican says it won't seek a rate increase until at least 2029.