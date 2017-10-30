The Insiders: October 29th Edition, Iowa Connections to World Series Teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- No Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, or Minnesota Twins in the World Series this year, but Iowans still have their connections to the two teams in the series: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

The principal owner of the Dodgers is billionaire Mark Walter, who founded the Guggenheim Group. He's a Cedar Rapids native and graduated from Jefferson High School.

One of his partners is former NBA Lakers hall of famer Magic Johnson. Johnson is one of the owners of Equitrust, the insurance company in West Des Moines. He came to Raccoon River Park last summer for a family picnic with investors, and also stopped by the state in 2008 to campaign with Hillary Clinton before the caucuses.

Then there are the Astros and the Hinches. Matt Hinch used to be Governor Branstad's chief of staff and is now with Cornerstone Government Affairs. He's also the cousin of Astros manager AJ Hinch.