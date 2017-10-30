The Insiders: October 29th Edition, Political Controversy and Tweets From the ‘Titan of Turbines’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Arguments are popping up all over the political world.

On the Senate floor, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said it's time to stand up to President Trump. He also announced he won't run for re-election next year. Neither will Tennessee Senator Bob Corker. Flake, Corker, and the president have all been going back and forth on TV and social media.

When asked about the Corker-Trump feud, Senator Chuck Grassley said the two should "cool it." This was also his response when Political Director Dave Price asked him about the latest feud that now includes Flake, another one of his co-workers.

Grassley also has quite the following on social media. In a recent post, he said, "I consider myself the father of the wind enrgy tax credit but at a wind event 2nite w Sen Markey of Mass he called me a 'titan of turbines.'"

But this can't compete with the tweet that has now become a classic. Five years ago, he posted, "Fred and I hit a deer on hiway 136 south of Dyersville. After I pulled fender rubbing on tire we continued to farm. Assume deer dead."