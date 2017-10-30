The Insiders: October 29th Edition, Same-Party Nominations Don’t Always Speed Up Confirmation Process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Putting one party largely in charge of Washington, D.C. doesn't always do much to pick up the pace.

When Terry Branstad was nominated to become the U.S. Ambassador to China, there wasn't too much controversy. But this announcement came in December of 2016, and it took five and a half months before the U.S. Senate finally confirmed him for the new post.

Bill Northey's nomination for Iowa's Agriculture Secretary should be even less controversial, but Utah Senator Mike Lee put a hold on the nomination, as did Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz may not be happy with how much of a say Iowa's senators had with the debate over the renewable fuel standard. This trapped Northey in the middle as the politics got in the way of his next career move.