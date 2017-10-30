The Insiders: October 29th Edition, The Future of Healthcare From Both Sides of the Fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With the future of healthcare unclear, some Iowans are still unsure what this means for their future.

In January, some may be left with no insurance provider or no realistic, affordable provider. Governor Reynolds, aided by state Republican U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, worked the angles in D.C. to get the Trump administration to approve a temporary fix. But this past week, Reynolds said she was giving up on the stopgap idea.

Tim Albrecht--the governor's deputy chief of staff and former staffer to Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, Steve Sukup, and others--and Jess Vanden Berg--a Democratic consultant and former staffer for Christie Vilsack, Jim Webb, Bob Graham and others--joined Political Director Dave Price in the studio this week to discuss the situation.