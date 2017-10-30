× Tibetan Monks Visit Buena Vista University This Week

STORM LAKE, Iowa- This week Buena Vista University will be hosting a group of Tibetan Monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastery in southern India.

While on campus the Monks are making a sand mandala, which is an intricate work of art made using colored sand.

“They go around the country for about two years doing building the sand mandala,” said Swasti Vhattacharayya, who is a Bueuna Vista University Professor of Religion. “It’s a really good representation of the Buddhist teaching of impermanence.”

The intricate sand work is destroyed after the end of the week to signify how life changes.

“Gaden Shartse Monastery is a nonprofit institution no tuition, everything is free, your whole life, the food you eat, your books, your room, there’s nothing that hasn’t been provided free of cost,” said Lobsang Wangchuck, an American former member of the Monk order, now the Monk Tour Organizer. “What is our primary lifeline, is these tours at the moment, we have tours on different continents it’s giving teachings and doing sand mandalas.”

The Monks do raise donations here on their tour in the United States to help run the Monastery back in India.

The Monks will hold a public event Thursday evening at 6:30 in the Buena Vista Art Gallery. A closing ceremony will be held a 1 pm Friday.