Trick-or-Treaters Head to Valley West Mall for Indoor Halloween Event

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Cold weather had some parents finding an alternate location to trick-or-treat this Beggars' Night.

Plenty of superheroes, villains, and other costume-clad kids roamed the shops at Valley West Mall. The shopping center's trick-or-treat event was a popular spot to avoid the cold.

Families say it was an easy decision once they walked outside, and kids seemed to enjoy the indoor adventure--especially with candy involved.

Mall officials say this was the busiest they have ever seen their trick-or-treat event.