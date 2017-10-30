Urbandale Fire Department Conducting House Fire Training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The winter can bring a rise in house fire calls, and this week one local department will get some extra training before the season.

The Urbandale Fire Department will conduct a training burn on Wednesday. The house at 15808 Meredith Drive will be part of a controlled burn. As a safety precaution, Meredith from 156th to 160th will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. until around 11 that night. Once training is completed, the road will be reopened.

Fire officials say neighbors can expect to notice smoke in that area during the training.