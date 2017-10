Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- In an effort to help keep Iowans safe this Halloween holiday, AAA is offering their Tow to Go program.

The program allows drivers and their cars to be transported home via a tow truck if they've had too much to drink. It's available to both AAA members and non-members, but is only available on certain holidays.

If you find yourself in need, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).