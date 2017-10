Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- A Cedar Falls teacher is getting a big nomination.

Michelle Droe teaches music at Lincoln Elementary and can now call herself a Grammy nominee. The school district says a family from her school nominated her for the 2018 Music Educator Award, and she's been chosen as a semi-finalist.

There are 25 teachers in total in the running for that award, and Droe is the only Iowan.

The winners will be announced in December.