× Des Moines Native Named Drake’s Director of Athletics

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University has named its new Director of Athletics.

Brian Hardin, a Des Moines native and current deputy director of athletics at Marquette University, was announced Tuesday morning.

“After a robust, national search with a deep pool of highly qualified prospects, it became clear that Brian was the right fit for Drake,” said Drake University President Marty Martin. “His reputation for success and integrity in all facets of athletics administration at Division I institutions immediately attracted us to him. Most importantly, Brian understands and is passionate about the distinct and important role athletics play in supporting the Drake University mission. His strong vision will ensure a seamless transition with Megan Franklin, who has provided tremendous service as our interim director of athletics.”

Hardin is a 1998 graduate of Valley High School and was a Drake Relays champion while in high school. He also competed at the Relays while attending Marquette University during college. His parents are both Drake graduates.

Hardin will be introduced officially on November 10th at a news conference and begins his duties December 11th.