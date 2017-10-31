× At Least One Person Injured in Des Moines Apartment Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines where at least one person was injured.

Crews were called out to 3717 6th Ave. around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning on a fire. An evacuation of the building was done and a witness on scene tells us it appears the fire was out around 5:55 a.m. and some of the residents were being allowed back into the building.

An official with the Des Moines Fire Department says CPR had to be performed on at least one person and they were transported to the hospital. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

The roads around the apartment building have been blocked off to allow fire and medical personnel access. Please avoid the area if possible.