IOWA -- An Iowan was nearly cut from the singing competition on The Voice on Monday night.

Adam Cunningham's version of "Either Way" by Chris Stapleton was not quite enough to stay on Team Blake, but Adam Levine used his steal to save him from elimination. This will put him on the same team as another native Iowan, Jon Mero.

Mero, as well as Chris Weaver of Des Moines, have yet to perform.

Knockout rounds continue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC.