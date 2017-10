Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are working to find the men who robbed a Kum & Go store on Monday night.

The robbery took place at the Kum & Go at 4200 Hubbell Avenue. Officials say two white males entered the store wearing dark sweatshirts and blue bandanas to cover their face. They demanded money from the cashier and displayed handguns.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash, as well as two t-shirts.

The case remains under investigation.