× Metro Youth Organization Requesting Donations of Leftover Halloween Candy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have too much Halloween candy on your hands? There’s a metro organization that’s ready to unload it for you.

Freedom for Youth posted a request for leftover candy on Facebook. The organization helps young people transform their lives, and leaders say they can use the candy as a special reward for students who accomplish their goals or displaying good behavior.

The group will take unwanted pre-packaged candy, which can be dropped off at the Des Moines campus at 2301 Hickman Road.