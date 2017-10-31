One Person Killed, One Injured in Des Moines Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person is dead following an early morning fire at an apartment complex in the Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines.

Crews were called out to Des Moines Municipal Housing at 3717 6th Ave. around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on a fire. When firefighters arrived they saw flames coming from a third floor window. They were able to evacuate the building and the fire was put out in a short amount of time.

Fire Inspector Ted Jefferson with the Des Moines Fire Department says the fire was contained to a third floor apartment. Jefferson says CPR was performed on one person and they were transported to the hospital, where they died. The name of the victim has not been released.

Another person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Resident Phyllis Ferris tells Channel 13 the alarm originally went off around 4:45 a.m. and she exited the building, that's when she smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the building. She then called 911. Ferris says a man and woman lived in the apartment where the fire started.

DART buses are on scene to provide shelter and transportation to residents who have been displaced. Fire officials expect that residents will be able to return to their apartments later Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The roads around the apartment building have been blocked off to allow fire and medical personnel access. Please avoid the area if possible.