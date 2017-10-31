× Pediatric Dentist Office Finds Way to Get Kids Excited About Teeth Cleaning

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Children’s Dentistry dresses up as Disney characters for the full month of October.

The idea started when the office first opened up four years ago and staff wanted to dress for Halloween.

Co-owner Dr. Rachel Revell said dressing up for one day of the month was just not enough.

“We want to really help our patients learn not to be concerned or stressed about the dentist, and to have a really good experience when they come in,” Revell said.

Revell said children love seeing their favorite Disney character in the office, and it makes them feel more comfortable when going to the dentist.

Client Tricia Arason said they plan their visits around the month of October.

“This is something that’s highly anticipated all year long. We usually start talking about our trip to the dentist at least a month before,” Arason said.

The office custom orders each costume and wig. Revell said seeing the children and parents’ reaction is everything.

“It’s really magical for them. They come in and want to give everybody a hug and tell them, ‘oh you’re my favorite princess. Or I love watching your movie.’ I think this really makes it a fun time for them,” Revell said.

Co-owner Dr. Jack Warrington said it means the world to see children excited about the dentist.

“There’s so much negativity that you live with being a children’s dentist. It’s nice to have that positive, can you see that wonder they get at Disney World or Disney land,” Warrington said.

For now the office sticks to the basics of Disney characters, but they are thinking of other themes as well as this new tradition continues.