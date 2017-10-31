× Suspect in Manhattan Attack That Killed 8 Previously Cited in Iowa

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The suspect in what officials are calling a terror attack in Manhattan, New York, has a record in Iowa.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is reportedly the man accused of driving a truck down a bike path in New York in an act that killed eight people and left a dozen others injured.

In 2011, Saipov was pulled over in Dallas County and cited for not maintaining a current log in a Freightliner truck. He was issued a $127.50 fine.