The Last Spooktacular Celebration of the Year: Halloween on the Hill

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Not ready for Halloween to be over? You still have a chance to get some candy and check out some spooky decorations.

The Sherman Hill Historic District is throwing their annual Halloween on the Hill event Tuesday.

The majority of the neighborhood is decorated and many of the houses really go all out.

Halloween on the Hill Organizer Ryan Howell said he and his kids found a pirate mannequin on sale at the end of last year and decided to make an entire pirate ship for this year’s display.

The whole ship was put together in one weekend and cost about $500 for the materials.

“It's always exciting to see what other people are going to come up with. We've got grave yards, we've got witches, we've got dragons, we've got clowns. You never know what's going to pop up and that's always exciting to see what people's creativity comes up with,” Howell said.

The event is also for a good cause. The neighborhood is collecting nonperishable food items at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave, for DMARC Food Pantry.

Howell said that he especially loves halloween and this event because it brings everyone together, especially families.

“Having small children now, it’s just exciting to see Halloween through their eyes and how excited they get to not only go see other people's stuff, but take part and actually putting on a show for others,” Howell said

The event is Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 and if you stop by Hoyt Sherman Place you can get a map of the different houses that are decorated and drop off your items.