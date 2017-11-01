Centerville Woman Says Obamacare Gives Her No Good Options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERVILLE, Iowa -- Lisa Eddy works three jobs. She`s the curator at the Appanoose County Historical & Coal Mining Museum and she also works as a church secretary, and has a graphic design business. None of those jobs offer insurance. Eddy's husband works at feed store in town, which also does not offer insurance. However, Eddy has high blood pressure and asthma and so she needs health insurance.

Eddy and her husband can no longer claim their 20 year old son, who has his own job now, as a dependent, and so she and her husband are right on the line of the income threshold that determines whether they qualify for subsidies.

"...$64,950, I think that`s the threshold number for a family of two," said Eddy. "And, so, if we take the subsidies we will have to make sure that we don`t make that much. And if we don`t take the subsidies and just go on, you know, make a little bit more than that, which it wouldn`t be a lot more than that, it would just be a little bit more than that, then we will have to pay $25,000 in premiums."

Eddy says that doesn't leave her with any good options.