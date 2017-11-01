× Destinee Miller Released from Jail After Posting Bond

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused stabbing her boyfriend, and also facing charges of child endangerment, bonded out of jail Wednesday morning.

Destinee Miller was in the Polk County Jail on a charge of domestic abuse assault/display or use of a weapon. Police say Miller stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday after he tried to keep her from harming herself.

Two weeks before, she was arrested on charges of child endangerment and animal neglect. Police came to her home to find her three children — all aged four and under – alone. Police say one of the children was covered in feces.

The children have been removed from the home and a no contact order is in place.

Miller will be arraigned December 4th on the child endangerment charges and will be back on the 6th for arraignment on the assault charge.