Driver Ejected in Highway 65 Rollover Crash

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — One person was transported to the hospital by air ambulance following a crash on Highway 65 in Pleasant Hill Wednesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 7:45 a.m., north of E. University Avenue. A vehicle was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and rolled into the east ditch.

Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Their condition is not yet known.

Investigators are looking into whether excessive speed played a role in the crash.