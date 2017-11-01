× Event to Collect Warm Winter Gear Underway

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s officially time to break out the winter coats and that might mean getting a new one, but if you have an old one that’s still in pretty good shape you can drop it off at a big event aimed at helping everyone stay warm.

The Winter Warmth Drive: Fill The Truck event starts Wednesday Nov. 1 and runs through Thursday.

Winter Warmth Drive Coordinator Tim Gaynor said they are looking for coats, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, snow boots and pants.

“This year we have requests for 12,000 items. So that’s our total goal is that amount. That’s about 3,000 coats. It’s a lot of items we are trying to pull in this year,” Gaynor said.

The Winter Warmth Drive partnered with lots of metro area schools, Chick-fil-A and Two Men and a Truck to make the Fill the Truck Event Happen.

Several high school students are doing a lot in their own schools to promote the drive.

“We made a video to promote the drive and then we targeted the leadership groups, which is kind of like student council at our school. We are doing this to promote the Winter Warmth Drive and we want people to know this is affecting our community directly,” Valley High School Junior Suzy Thomas said.

Winterset High School Senior Natalie Hansen said she also wants to help with the project because cold weather is something that affects everyone.

“Even when we step outside in coats you feel just how the cold bites at you and so, to think about someone not having a coat, it really compels you to give and help those people out,” Hansen said.

Chick-fil-A Marketing Director Jenny Cox said this event brings the community together.

“With all the partners on this project, it really brings everyone together for a good cause and to bring awareness to the need,” Cox said.

Two Men and a Truck Marketing Director Kara Berhow said they are providing the trucks that will be filled at the Chick-fil-A locations.

“As cold as it is out here, it really gets you think about how refugees, who are coming to the midwest from warmer climates, don’t know or have those warm clothes that we do. And students and kids here in the metro might not have those things either,” Berhow said.

When you drop off donations at the participating Chick-fil-A locations you will get a free biscuit coupon.

The event is Nov. 1 and 2 at these Chick-fil-A locations: