Hoover High School Receives Grant Money for STEM Academy

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hoover High School is one of 19 schools being named a “STEM Best Partner” by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

The high school is working with the community to create a relationship between students, businesses and universities in the STEM field.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

This is not the first time Hoover High School has received recognition for its STEM program.

In 2013 the school was awarded grant money by the government to improve its STEM facility. In addition, the school partnered with Grand View University and had high school students get hands on experience with college professors and students.

STEM Advisor for Hoover High School Maureen Griffin said this is a great opportunity for students to gain real world experience.

“Providing students in our STEM academy with experiences outside of high school. So, hopefully by their senior year they have positioned themselves to have this out of school experience. They are either in a university setting conducting research alongside university professors, or they are in a business setting working alongside a business person,” Griffin said.

Griffin said Hoover High School will use around $170,000 in the next year and-a-half to expand its STEM program and allow other businesses into their program.

Some new partners include: Drake University, the Science Center, Grand View University, and Principal Financial.

Griffin is hoping the partnerships turn in to long-term relationships.

Griffin said the school wants to provide unique opportunities for students with the new grant money.

“It’s two main goals that we’ve had with our best grant. The first one is providing students an experience they couldn’t otherwise get in high school. The second is, providing professional development toward our teachers in the content area when they are working alongside university professors,” Griffin said.

Hoover High School is aiming to provide this partnership with businesses and universities to 52 students.

In total, there are about 256 students in the STEM academy at Hoover High School.

Other high schools named STEM Best Partner include: