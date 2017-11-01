Memorial Planned on One Year Anniversary of Officers’ Deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Thursday will mark the one year anniversary of one of the darkest days in recent history in Central Iowa.

In the early morning hours of November 2nd, 2016 Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sergeant Tony Beminio were shot and killed while sitting in their parked police cars.

On Thursday the Urbandale Police Department will hold a public memorial for Officer Martin. The ceremony will be held at the Urbandale Police Department at 3740 86th Street at 10:30am.