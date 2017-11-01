× Suspect Jailed After Police Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa – One man was arrested following a chase with a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and came across it early Wednesday morning. The driver attempted to get away from police, resulting in a high-speed chase.

The chase ended when the driver, 23-year-old Tony Lopez Jr., lost control and hit a building on 25th Street, damaging the front door.

Lopez and his passenger took off but Lopez was taken into custody near 23rd and University.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail charges of theft, probation violation, and eluding an officer.

The passenger has not been found.