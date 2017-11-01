“The Color Purple” On Stage in Des Moines This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The spotlight is back on the Civic Center Stage this week with the arrival of the Tony-winning musical "The Color Purple."

Critics call it a powerful, inspiring show. The stars agree. "They leave a little more edified, a little more uplifted, a little bit more proud of who they are and ready to do something impactful in the world," says Carrie Compere who plays Sofia in the show.

This revival of The Color Purple is a stripped down version of the original. The set is minimal and there aren't many props used. The cast says that allows the audience to focus on the words, music and dancing in the show.

The Color Purple takes place in turn of the century Georgia and follows Celie's journey to empowerment despite living through tough personal relationships.

Compere and fellow cast member J. Daughtry say opening night in Des Moines on Tuesday was amazing before a packed crowd at the Civic Center of Greater Des Moines. So far they say they are enjoying the city, especially the food.

"Des Moines is cold, but it's good. My first night here I went to Fong's Pizza and that was amazing. I will probably go back," says Compere. "Des Moines is a place where I can gain weight so I'll be staying in my room," says Daughtry, "But I have had Thelma's Ice Cream sandwiches since I've been here, though."

The Color Purple runs through Sunday in Des Moines. Tickets are available online beginning at just $40.