Victim Identified in Fatal Apartment Building Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a man who died in a Des Moines apartment fire early Tuesday morning has been released.

The Des Moines Fire Department says 68-year-old Osman Suljic passed away at a Des Moines hospital after a fire started in his third floor apartment at 3717 6th Avenue.

Officials say the fire was contained to his apartment and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The other occupants of the building were able to get out safely and were allowed back into their apartments later Tuesday.