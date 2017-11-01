West Des Moines Police Now Wearing Body Cameras While on Duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- West Des Moines Police are now on camera while on duty.

Starting on Wednesday body cameras are now a piece of required piece of the uniform for all officers. The cameras will be worn on the front of the uniform by officers. They will be automatically activated whenever emergency lights on their squad car are activated or when their cars reach a certain speed. Officers can also manually begin recording at any time.

Each camera has the capability of recording 9 hours of video before needing be downloaded. Any video considered to be evidence will be stored for 180 days. All other video will be kept by officers for 90 days.