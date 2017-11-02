× Brave Bags Teach A Life Lesson at Humboldt St. Mary’s School

HUMBOLDT, Iowa- Sixth grade students at St. Mary’s Catholic School here were looking for a way to think just beyond themselves, and their classroom.

About a year ago the class began a project to help those, who could use a hand. The school began assembling gift bags to send to children who are in the hospital.

“We’re doing Brave Bags, a service project that teaches us to not be greedy and to help others who can’t help themselves,” said Corey Dettman, a student in Mrs. Phillips’ class.

“Every body likes to shop. I told them to pretend like it’s Christmas,” said Katie Phillips, 6th grade teacher. “You are going to pack a bag for any gender, or any age of kid, and they really have a good time of it.”

Each student is handed a bag, and told what type of student they are shopping for, like a 15 year old boy, or a ten year old girl.

I’m packing for 10-year-old girl right now,” said student Alana Malo. What is the 10-year-old girl like? “Probably like nail polish, hairbands, and coloring books.”

The school has worked with various groups in the Humboldt area, and beyond to seek donations of supplies. The items are donated and sorted and packed from October, to late January. They are delivered to hospitals in Fort Dodge, Des Moines, and Iowa City.

If you would like to donate to Brave Bags, click here.