DMPS Planning to Add New Elementary School to Northeast Side

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Public School District is growing and now the district wants to add a new elementary school.

DMPS announced on Thursday they're planning to build a new school on the northeast side of the city. District officials will take the first steps next week to purchase and 18 acre plot of land near East Douglas and Colfax Avenue. They say a school is needed in the area to relieve crowding at nearby Brubaker and Garton Elementary Schools.

The district wants to build a school that will serve 450 students in grades K-6th. The school will offer a Montessori education that is popular at other schools in the district.

The school could be ready for students at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.