Driver in Highway 65 Rollover Accident Dies

PLEASEANT HILL, Iowa – A Des Moines man has died after he was injured in a rollover accident Wednesday on Highway 65.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area just north of E. University Avenue around 7:45 a.m. on a report of a crash.

When they arrived, deputies found 28-year-old Enrique Limon had been ejected from a gold SUV. Officials say Limon was traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

Limon was taken by air-ambulance to Methodist Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues but officials are examining whether excessive speed played a role in the accident.