× Local Child Actresses Auditioning for Touring Musical ‘Waitress’

DES MOINES, Iowa – Some Iowa youngsters are getting a chance to tread the boards in the tour of a Broadway musical.

Auditions are being held Thursday to find two child actresses that will play the role of “Lulu” in the musical Waitress. Two sessions are being held one in the morning and one from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center West Balcony Lounge.

The character of “Lulu” is described as a “sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old” and will appear in the final scene of the show. The production is looking for girls that are shorter than 4’2” and no older than 5 years and 3 months.

Parents are encouraged to bring a headshot and resume to the audition if possible.

The two children that are chosen will alternate the role of Lulu for the duration of the Des Moines run at the Civic Center. The show runs for eight performances between Dec. 5th and December 10th.

Waitress is based on the film by Adrienne Shelley and the music was written by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.