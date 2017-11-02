New Trial Date Set for Alleged Killers of Noah Campbell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The trials of a Des Moines man and woman accused of the ambush shooting death of a teenager in August won't stand trial until next month.

Daniel Lamay and Crystal Lee are each charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting death of 19-year-old Noah Campbell. Police say Lamay ambushed Campbell outside a gas station and shot and killed him. Lee allegedly drove Lamay too and from the scene.

On Thursday new the two co-defendants were given a new trial date of April 30th, 2018. Lee is also awaiting trial for two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in an unrelated assault.

Campbell's homicide was the 22nd of the year in Des Moines.