One Year Since Two Metro Police Officers Were Slain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday marks a somber anniversary in the metro. It’s been one year since the murder of two police officers.

In the early morning hours of November 2nd, 2016 Urbandale police officer Justin Martin and Des Moines police sergeant Tony Beminio were gunned down while sitting in their patrol cars.

Martin was shot first at the intersection of 70th and Aurora around 1:00 a.m. Beminio was gunned down minutes later at the intersection of Merle Hay and Sheridan.

Spokesmen for both departments say there’s nothing either officer could have done to prevent the attack.

Their killer, Scott Greene, pleaded guilty to their deaths earlier this year and is now serving two life sentences with no chance for parole.

The shootings still weigh on their brothers and sisters in blue.

“It`s a heavy load and you`re gonna be dragging it around for a while but it gets a little bit lighter every day and it`s never going to be gone and you don`t want it to be gone,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Thursday morning the Urbandale Police Department will hold a public memorial for Officer Martin. It’s being held at the police station at 3740 86th St. at 10:30 a.m.

On the Channel 13 News at Ten Thursday, Sonya Heitshusen talks with family, friends, and fellow officers about their loss. She’ll share the stories of the two men who protected their community and the impact they had on those around them.