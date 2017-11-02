× Red Kettle Campaign Starts in Two Weeks with Big Fundraising Goal

DES MOINES, Iowa — You probably still have Halloween decorations up around your home but the Salvation Army is hoping you’re ready for the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army in Des Moines is releasing details of its 2017 fundraising drive. Bells will begin ringing on November 17th at 60 locations around the metro. The charity is hoping to raise $950,000 during the drive which ends on January 15th. The fundraiser provides most of the annual funding for the charity.

You can sign up to ring a bell online or by calling 515-243-RING.

You can also donate to the fundraiser online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.