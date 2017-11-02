× Sam Clovis Withdraws USDA Nomination Amid Mueller Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowan Sam Clovis is removing his name from consideration for a top job with the USDA as his name swirls in the investigation in alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a letter to the president on Monday Clovis wrote “The political climate inside Washington has made it impossible for me to receive balanced and fair consideration for this position. The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sport that only increases in intensity each day.”

Clovis was seeking appointment as the Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics within the USDA. Clovis was one of the earliest Iowa supporters of the Trump campaign in 2015. He joined as a national co-chair before the Iowa Caucuses and worked with the campaign through election day.

This week Clovis’ name surfaced in the investigation in alleged interference by the Russian government in the election. On Monday former Trump aide George Papadopoulos plead guilty to lying to the FBI. Papadopoulos reportedly lied to federal agents about his contacts with Russian agents during the election. At the time Papadopoulos worked under Clovis on the campaign. E-mails released this week show that Clovis was aware of Papadopoulos’ contacts with Russians and may have encouraged the meetings. Clovis is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Here is Clovis’ full letter to the president.