Suspect Charged in Overnight Hy-Vee Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was arrested following an overnight robbery at a Hy-Vee.

Authorities were called to the store at 1107 East Army Post Road around 1:40 Thursday morning on reports of a robbery in progress.

Police say an employee noticed a man trying to get away with items and called the police. The employee attempted to stop the man and was able to subdue him until police arrived.

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Brown was trying steal Cheetos and Soda and then assaulted the employee. He has been charged with first degree robbery.