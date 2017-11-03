82 Pounds of Marijuana Confiscated From Trunk of Car in Johnson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has taken about 82 pounds of marijuana off the streets.

The sheriff's office made a post on Facebook, saying, "This is what 82 pounds of marijuana looks like," accompanied by a photo of the confiscated drugs.

Deputy Cody O'Hare found it all in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop on I-80 near Coralville on Thursday night. The sheriff's office says the driver gave consent to search the car.

Two people from New York are now in custody.