Adel Mother Charged With Child Endangerment After Two Young Children Found Alone Outside

ADEL, Iowa -- An Adel mother is behind bars and charged with child endangerment on Friday, after two of her three young kids were found outside and alone.

Jasmine Teed, 18, was reportedly asleep in her apartment at the time the children were outside. The two children were found unclothed in 43-degree weather near a busy stretch of Highway 6 and 169.

Cindy Golightly has lived right next door to Teed for months, and she said she’s never seen Teed's kids unattended.

“Everybody makes mistakes and we all need to be held responsible for what we do, but she is only 18 years old and she's got three little kids. I think the twins are maybe two years old and then they've got a little girl. You know, she's trying the best she is, I'm not saying we're all perfect," Golightly said, adding that she, too, has made this mistake in the past. “I've got grandkids, I've got 10 of them, and they got out of the house."

While she understands it might have been an accident, Golightly understands the situation could have been deadly.

Teed is now being held on a $2,000 bond and her children are being cared for by their grandparents.