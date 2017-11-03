× Ankeny Club Is Raising Money to Help Schools’ Lunch Debt

ANKENY, Iowa – Ankeny Schools lunch debt currently stands at $39,000 and one group is helping bring the number down.

Ankeny Lion’s Club is donating all of its net profit from a pancake breakfast on Saturday.

Lion’s Club Vice President Keith Krueger said when the board found out about the debt it only made sense to help out.

“That’s typically what lions do. We try to give back to the community, and if we see something that we think will be beneficial to the community that is important to us and we hope it is important to the community,” Krueger said.

Ankeny Schools approved a new policy back in September allowing all grade levels to be served a meal even if their account is in debt.

When an account is under $50 there are other repercussions, which include:

Setting up a payment plan

Apply for free and reduced lunch

Pack a sack lunch

Participate in a community funded account

Kruger said it’s important to give back to the community.

“The real benefit is doing something for the community. That’s really what it is. We’re not in this as far as members. We’re not in this for the money. We volunteer our time for the community,” Krueger said.

The breakfast will be Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Legion in downtown Ankeny.

The event is free and the club is asking for donations.