Arson Possible Cause of Newton Apartment Fire

NEWTON, Iowa -- Six people were rescued from a suspicious fire in Newton early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the Meadowbrook Apartments on East 12th Street North, around 3:45 a.m. The fire was at the front entrance and the stairway of the building.

Six people were rescued with ladders from second and third floor windows, and nobody was injured.

Residents were able to return to their apartments after the fire was out and the the smoke cleared from the building.

Firefighters say it appears the fire was set intentionally. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Newton Police or Fire Department.