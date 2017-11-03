Clovis Withdraws Name From Under Secretary Position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowan talk show host Sam Clovis has withdrawn his name from consideration as USDA Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics, citing the political climate impossible to get a fair consideration.

In his letter to the president, Clovis says, "The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sport that only increases in intensity each day. As I am focused on your success and the success of this Administration, I do not want to be a distraction or negative influence."

Clovis was recently under scrutiny for his emails to George Papadopoulos who has admitted to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has read those emails and says he has no concerns about Clovis.