2nd ranked Dowling held on against #4 Johnston 13-10 in a defensive battle. The Maroons are on to the semifinals and looking for a 5th straight title.

#8 Ankeny Centennial rolled over #10 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 44-14 to advance to the dome. The Jags beat Dowling 3 weeks ago 22-19.