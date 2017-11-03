× Free Laundry and Flu Shots Available at Local Laundromat Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sometimes we forget that something as simple as being able to do laundry is not always available for everyone. Community Housing Initiatives, The Laundry Project and Pep Rally Inc. joined together for the Clean Campaign this Saturday at Wash N Dry, 901 E University Avenue.

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. an artist will paint a mural with the word ‘clean’ on the side of a Wash N Dry at the same time people can come do laundry for free, enjoy some coffee and pastries and even get a free flu shot.

UnityPoint is bringing its mobile van to administer the free flu shots.

The mural they are painting at the same time is one of several murals going up in the area to bring more life to buildings and businesses that have been around for a long time.

Brian Bonanno with Community Housing Initiatives said this event will hopefully bring people together.

“I think it’s just an important opportunity to engage with people in our neighborhood and to show people that we care about them and we care about the community. And it just offers a bright spot or a little hope for people in the neighborhood,” Bonanno said.

The President of Current Initiatives Jason Sowell said he hopes this event will lighten the load of families who really need it.

“So laundry is one of those interesting things and most people take it for granted. We are used to it and we have a washer and dryer in our home. For a lot of families though, it’s more of a luxury. It’s something that doesn’t come very often for them and a lot of families are choosing between groceries and laundry and groceries obviously win out on that one,” Sowell said.

In addition to lightening the load, Sowell said they want the mural to brighten up the area and be a symbol of hope.