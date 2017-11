Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- A central Iowa hotel has been named one of the best in the Midwest, and it's also up for sale.

The magazine Condé Nast Traveler named the Hotel Pattee one of the best places to stay in the Midwest, ranking it #19.

The hotel was saved from bankruptcy and renovated five years ago. It's now back on the sale block, going for a little over two million dollars.