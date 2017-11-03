Iowa Soldier Returns Home, Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal at Hawkeye Football Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A soldier returning home surprised his girlfriend at last Saturday's Iowa football game at Kinnick Stadium.

Isaac just returned from officer training and decided to surprise his girlfriend, Grace, who is a member of the Hawkeye marching band. Grace of course, was surprised to see him, and even more surprised when he got down on on knee to propose.

She said yes right away. All the while, the band was playing and singing "Hey Baby, I Wanna Know if You'll be My Girl."

Isaac had been the University of Iowa's drum major for three years and is currently stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia. Both of their parents also met in band.