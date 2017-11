Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES - 4th ranked Pella is heading back to the UNI Dome to try and make it 4 straight titles. The Dutch beat #3 Dallas Center-Grimes 35-18.

Pella led 14-10 at the half, but scored 2 TD's in the first 2 minutes of the 3rd quarter to put the game away.

Pella will face Harlan in the semifinals.