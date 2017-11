Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALCOTT, Iowa -- It's already the world's biggest truck stop, and now it's getting even bigger.

The owners of the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa--right off Interstate 80--announced this week they're spending $10 million dollars to expand their footprint. They'll add another 23,000 square feet to their 100,000 square foot main building. This will create room to add 10 more restaurants.

Over 5,000 drivers pass through the truck stop every day. The stop has enough parking for 900 semis.